HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based oil company has opened a new regional headquarters in southeastern New Mexico as activity in the Permian Basin heats up.
Officials with Mewbourne Oil say the new office represents the company's commitment to the region and its interest in expansion in the years to come.
Founder and owner Curtis Mewbourne says the Permian, which spans parts of New Mexico and West Texas, has emerged as one of the premier basins in the global oil and gas industry.
Mewbourne already is among the most active oil and gas drillers in New Mexico. The company has about 135 employees in Hobbs and expects to hire more.
Gov. Susana Martinez was among those who were in Hobbs on Wednesday to mark the opening of Mewbourne's new office.