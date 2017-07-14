BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to more than a dozen homes that were evacuated after about 50,000 gallons (189,000 liters) of crude oil spilled from a cut underground pipeline in Central Texas.

Crews worked all day Thursday to clean up the oil after a contractor accidentally cut the Longhorn pipeline near Bastrop. That's about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Austin.

A spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says no one was injured by in the spill.

About 15 households were displaced by the spill.

