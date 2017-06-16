AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate slipped to 4.8 percent in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
Last month's jobless figure compares to 5 percent statewide unemployment during April, according to a TWC statement. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 4.3 percent.
Amarillo had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.1 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state's highest jobless rate during May at 7.5 percent, TWC officials said.
The Texas economy expanded in May with the addition of 14,800 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs as part of the latest economic gains for the state, the commission statement said.
"Texas employers created 266,600 jobs over the past year and the Texas economy continues to provide competitive advantages to large and small business owners across the state," said Andres Alcantar, TWC chairman.
Mining and logging recorded the largest private-industry gain in Texas over the month with 6,600 jobs added, according to the commission. Construction employment grew by 3,400 jobs statewide in May. Financial activities employment expanded by 3,200 jobs in Texas.
Manufacturing across Texas expanded by 1,800 jobs last month, officials said.