Text of AP's interview with NY Fed President William Dudley

FILE - In this May 20, 2014, file photo, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley is interviewed by Peter Barnes on the Fox Business Network, in New York. In an interview with The Associated Press, Dudley indicated that the Fed will likely make an announcement at its September 2017 meeting that it is ready to start reducing its massive bond portfolio, a move expected to put upward pressure on long-term interest rates including home mortgages. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)