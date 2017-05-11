With Mother’s Day around the corner and more than 70 percent of moms with young children working today, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.
In order to help ease the burden on “Women Who Work,” particularly moms, WalletHub’s analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to a working mother based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.
Best vs. Worst
- New York has the highest day-care quality score, 116, which is five times better than in Idaho, registering the lowest at 23.
- Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary, 9.87 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 26.70 percent.
- The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86.
- South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 25.81 percent.
- Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, 26.5 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 51.0 percent.
- Virginia has the highest median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $42,814, which is 1.9 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $22,645.
- North Dakota has the lowest female unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.5 percent.
Best States for Working Moms
1. Vermont
2. Minnesota
3. New Jersey
4. Delaware
5. Connecticut
6. Massachusetts
7. Maine
8. Rhode Island
9. New York
10. Illinois
Worst States for Working Moms
42. Wyoming
43. West Virginia
44. New Mexico
45. Idaho
46. Mississippi
47. Alaska
48. Arizona
49. Nevada
50. Louisiana
51. Alabama
