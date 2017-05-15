The Current Iowa, the new sister hotel of Hotel Blackhawk, will hold open interviews this week.
The new Davenport hotel is seeking full- and part-time employees for the hotel, as well as its two restaurants and rooftop bar. Prospective employees are invited to open interviews/open houses scheduled for: Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, 4-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Job-seekers should first arrive at the Hotel Blackhawk for the interviews.
Positions include: guest experience supervisor and agents, front desk, night audit, sous chef, restaurant supervisor, cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, banquets and events supervisors, event servers, room inspectors, and housekeeping.
Set to open in July, The Current is in the historic Putnam Building at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport. Part of Marriott's luxury Autograph Collection, The Current and Hotel Blackhawk are projects of developers Amrit and Amy Gill, owners of Restoration St. Louis.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecurrentiowa/ or contact Kori Eller, human resources director at Hotel Blackhawk, 563-484-5913 or HR@hotelblackhawk.com.