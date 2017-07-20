FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017, file photo, specialist Mario Picone works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. This earnings season is off to a good start, and the encouraging run is expected to keep going. Instead of excitement, though, the reaction so far from Wall Street has been more like relief. That’s because the strong reports that are forecast would be more a justification for the big moves that stock prices have already made, rather than reason for further gains. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)