BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the proposed four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):
7:25 p.m.
Authorities say they arrested 76 Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters after they refused to leave a camp set up on private land.
Morton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Rob Keller says they repeatedly warned the protesters to leave the camp.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers moved in and evicted the protesters. They were transported to several county jails.
Law enforcement officials say they have made 696 arrests during protest activity since August, 2016.
Protest spokesman Chase Iron Eyes couldn't be reached for comment because his cellphone wasn't accepting messages.
5:10 p.m.
Law enforcement officers who evicted about 40 Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents from a camp they'd set up on private land have arrested dozens of the protesters.
Morton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Rob Keller did not immediately have an exact total of arrests. He said there were no reports of injuries.
The camp was set up on Wednesday on higher ground near the protesters' flood-prone main camp in southern North Dakota. Protesters in Facebook posts described what they called the "Last Child" camp as "peaceful assembly" on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians under treaties.
Authorities said protesters were trespassing on private property owned by the pipeline developer.
Protest spokesman Chase Iron Eyes couldn't be reached for comment because his cellphone wasn't accepting messages.
4 p.m.
Law enforcement have evicted about 40 Dakota Access pipeline opponents from a camp the protesters set up on higher ground near their flood-prone main camp in southern North Dakota.
The Morton County Sheriff's Office says the camp was on private property owned by the pipeline developer. Protesters in Facebook posts described what they called the "Last Child" camp as "peaceful assembly."
Sheriff's spokesman Rob Keller says there were two initial arrests and no reports of injuries.
The main camp once housed thousands but is now down to about 300 people. The tribe has told those in camp to leave, and the camp is being cleaned up in advance of spring flooding season.
Protest spokesman Chase Iron Eyes couldn't be reached for comment because his cellphone wasn't accepting messages.
10:15 a.m.
A spokesman says the U.S. Army has begun its review of an easement that is necessary to complete the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost says the Army is following the steps outlined in President Donald Trump's order earlier this month for a fast review of requests to approve the pipeline.
Frost cautions that the steps don't mean the easement has been approved.
The easement is necessary for the pipeline developer, Energy Transfer Partners, to complete the last unfinished section of the pipeline under North Dakota's Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hee).
The pipeline has been the target of months of protests from the Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation lies near the route, and thousands of supporters from around the country who argue it's a threat to water supply.
12:15 p.m.
North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline.
Hoeven issued a statement Tuesday after he says Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer informed him of the decision. Hoeven spokesman Don Canton added the easement "isn't quite issued yet, but they plan to approve it" within days.
Construction of the $3.8 billion project is finished except for a section under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The pipeline has been the target of protests for months.
After Hoeven's statement, Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault renewed the tribe's vow to go to court if the easement is granted.
A spokesman for the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.