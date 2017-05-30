BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the launch of a tuition-free college program for low-income students in Boston. (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have unveiled a tuition-free college program for low-income students in Boston.
The Republican governor and the Democratic mayor on Tuesday launched the new college affordability program for high school graduates in the city. The aim is to allow eligible students to complete four-year degrees without paying tuition or mandatory fees.
The program, called The Boston Bridge, will be open to 2017 high school graduates who live in the city.
The state and the city said they'll cover students' tuition and fees, taking federal Pell grants into account.
To qualify for the tuition-free program, eligible students must meet federal Pell grant income standards and enroll full time at Bunker Hill Community College, Roxbury Community College or Mass Bay Community College.
11:30 a.m.
Baker says college affordability "too often serves as a barrier" for students seeking degrees. He says the new program is intended to provide "more opportunities for a quality education."