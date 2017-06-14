WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
1:00 p.m.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce plans to lift a key interest rate at 2 p.m. Eastern time.
Fed officials are wrapping up their two-day June meeting. Most analysts believe the Fed will raise the federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for short-term loans — for the second time this year. Fed officials previously increased the rate in March to a range of 0.75 to 1 percent. There was only one rate increase in both 2015 and 2016.
Financial markets have been anticipating the increase. U.S. stock markets were relatively flat through afternoon trading, while the yields on 10-year Treasury notes had fallen to 2.11 percent.
4:35 a.m.
World stock markets and the dollar are firm ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Germany's DAX index is up 0.4 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the day marginally lower. Some gains are expected on Wall Street later, with the futures for both the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1 percent.
In currency markets, the dollar is up to 110.22 yen from Tuesday's 110.04 yen. It is roughly flat against the pound, at $1.2758.
The U.S. central bank is widely predicted to nudge up its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.