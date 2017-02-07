HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii lawmakers considering bills addressing short-term rentals (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
A Hawaii House committee is passing two bills that would allow vacation rental websites like Airbnb to collect taxes on behalf of short-term rental operators.
The bills must still be heard by the House judiciary and financial committees. The state Senate consumer protection and tourism committees are scheduled to hold a joint hearing on similar bills on Friday.
State House Tourism Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Onishi says he's aiming for legislation that would collect taxes and make sure short-term rentals are legal under state and county law.
Airbnb testified against one bill that would require websites to take down rental listings that fail to comply with local laws. It argues federal law doesn't require websites to police user postings.
Hotel companies and unions testified in favor of this bill.
Each Hawaii county has different rules for vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast properties. But Honolulu County hasn't issued new permits since 1989, even though such places are increasingly popular with travelers.
Gov. David Ige vetoed similar legislation last year out of concern it would facilitate illegal rentals. He expressed concern that encouraging people to rent to visitors instead of residents would exacerbate Hawaii's severe housing shortage and homelessness crisis.