FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Richard Sawyer, Jr., tosses back an undersized lobster while fishing on Long Island Sound off Groton, Conn. A vote is expected Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission on a plan to try to slow the decline of southern New England's lobster population with new fishing restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)