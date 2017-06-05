CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on the final day of legislative activity in the Nevada Assembly and Nevada Senate (all times local PDT):
3:30 p.m.
Nevada lawmakers have given final approval to a regulatory structure to tax the cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana that became legal statewide at the beginning of this year.
The Assembly sent SB487 to Gov. Brian Sandoval Monday on a vote of 32-9 with Republicans casting all of the "no" votes.
The Senate approved the measure late Sunday night and the Republican governor is expected to sign it into law.
It's projected to raise $70 million in state tax revenue over two years. All that money would go toward education, with the exception of a small portion that will be used to cover local government costs of licensing the operations.
The legislation levies a 10 percent tax on retail sales and 15 percent tax on marijuana growers. It would apply to pot grown and sold for medical as well as recreational use. Medical marijuana currently is taxed at 2 percent.
The Nevada Department of Taxation is currently working on special regulations that would allow some recreational sales to begin at existing medical dispensaries as soon as July 1. The permanent statewide structure has to be in place by Jan. 1, 2018.
Nevada lawmakers are agreeing to boost state education programs by more than $200 million with several bipartisan bills and a final budget agreement that will close out the 2017 session.
After four months of political negotiations that culminated Sunday, lawmakers will walk away from the biennial legislative session having prioritized K-12 funding in what is consistently one of the lowest-performing states in student achievement.
Democrats in control of the Legislature scrapped a broad school voucher initiative last week but are authorizing an additional $20 million in tax credits to similarly send what would be public funds to private schooling.
Members of the Assembly voted 34-8 on Monday to send that portion of the deal to Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Low-income and English-learning public-school students would see an additional $170 million under other bills expected to be sent to Sandoval Monday.