HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on Senate vote on the state employee concession package. (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
The Connecticut Senate has given final legislative approval to a state employee concession deal that's supposed to reduce the projected $5 billion state budget deficit by $1.5 billion over the next two years.
The evenly divided Senate voted 18-18 Monday in favor of the agreement. That required Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman to break the tie, casting the deciding vote in favor of the deal Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy negotiated with union leaders.
Democrats say the deal includes significant savings, which add up to $24 billion over 20 years. But Republicans say it doesn't solve the state's long-term fiscal problems and locks future governors and legislators into a pension and health care agreement until 2027.
Democratic Senate President Martin Looney said the deal moves lawmakers closer to a two-year budget.
——
2:45 p.m.
——
12:30 p.m.
Senate members are also expected to vote on amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut's first casino on nontribal land.