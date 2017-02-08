LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Rick Snyder's budget proposal (all times local):
11:50 a.m.
Gov. Rick Snyder wants to hire 100 more state police troopers, which would bring the agency's enlisted force to its highest level in 16 years.
The budget proposed by the governor Wednesday includes $9.2 million to train and hire the additional troopers.
If the plan is approved by lawmakers, the agency would have more than 2,000 enlisted officers for the first time since the 2001-02 fiscal year.
___
11 a.m.
Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a $56 billion state spending plan that includes modest funding increases for education and a scaled-backed call for a statewide infrastructure fund.
The budget presented Wednesday to lawmakers would increase K-12 funding by between $50 and $100 per pupil, with districts getting another $50 for each high school student. It'd be a new way of funding schools.
The plan also would allocate nearly $50 million more toward Flint's water crisis, bringing the total state commitment to $300 million.
Snyder says the plan is fiscally responsible and would provide for key investments in education and other critical programs.
He's asking for $20 million for a "down payment" on future infrastructure needs. He sought much more last year, but the request was largely abandoned in budget negotiations.
___
5:30 a.m.
Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to propose a state spending plan that would save money to prepare for looming budget pressures and include modest funding increases for education and public safety.
The Republican will unveil his $50 billion-plus budget proposal to lawmakers Wednesday.
At a time GOP legislators want an income tax cut, he will instead call for setting aside $260 million in Michigan's savings account to grow it to $1 billion. State budget director Al Pscholka (pa-SHOLKA) told The Associated Press Tuesday it's "good conservative budgeting" to save "one-time" tax revenues and pay down debt.
Snyder also could again ask for increased spending on water and other infrastructure across Michigan in the wake of Flint's water crisis. A similar proposal was largely abandoned in last year's budget negotiations.