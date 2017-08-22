FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton responded to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling the mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)