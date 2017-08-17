NMSU looks to win over fans with official 'Pistol Pete' ale

This undated artist rendering provided by New Mexico State University depicts the proposed packaging for a locally brewed beer that has been officially licensed by the university in Las Cruces, N.M. With Pistol Pete's 1888 Ale, New Mexico State joins a handful of universities across the U.S. that have licensed official beers as they look to boost their brands and raise revenues. Bosque Brewery will unveil the new brew at its taproom in Las Cruces on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Randle Dominguez/New Mexico State University via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico universities unveiling their official beers (all times local):

10 a.m.

The University of New Mexico is now joining the craft beer craze.

Officials with the athletics department announced Thursday morning that the university has partnered with Kellys Brew Pub to release "Lobo Red." The ale will be packaged in red cans featuring the official Lobos logo.

New Mexico State University had already announced its ale, "Pistol Pete's 88."

The schools are among a handful of universities and colleges in the U.S. to reach branding deals involving alcoholic beverages as fundraising becomes more challenging and as lawmakers cut state financing from their higher education budgets.

———

2:30 a.m.

New Mexico State University has become one of a handful of U.S. colleges to license its own official beer.

The southern New Mexico school is teaming up with Bosque Brewing Co. to create "Pistol Pete's 1888 Ale," which pays homage to the Aggies' mascot and the year the university was founded. The cans will feature school colors and the fight song.

The move is aimed at raising NMSU's profile and generating more revenue at a time when fundraising has become more difficult for higher education institutions nationwide.

In Louisiana, university leaders embarked on similar branding deals to help fill budget gaps, resulting in LSU's Bayou Bengal Lager and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale. Tulane has its Green Wave Beer, and Colorado State recently unveiled its Old Aggie lager.

