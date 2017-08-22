The Thomson, Illinois, prison will double in employment in the next year, adding another 300 employees, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos said after a tour there Tuesday.
Bustos and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, both Illinois Democrats, met with Warden Don Hudson and staff for an update on the continued activation of the facility by the Bureau of Prisons.
The correctional facilty now employs 238 people, but will be up to 300 by the end of the fiscal year in September, Bustos said in an interview after the tour. "The workforce will double to 600 by the end of the next fiscal year."
In addition, she said "The biggest group of inmates will be coming in very soon." Due to security concerns, she could not say how many prisoners or a timetable.
Currently, the prison houses 128 minimum security inmates.
In a news release, Durbin described the prison's activation as "on schedule." He added that they were assured it is "making good progress on critical infrastructure projects."
According to Bustos, the vast majority of those hired are local — traveling from areas such as the Quad-Cities, Pekin and Galena, Illinois, and Dubuque. Most of the hiring over the next year will be for correctional officers.
From cooks to servers, educators, medical staff and a chaplain, Bustos said "Everything a person needs in four walls is in that prison."
Last month, the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a bipartisan Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill that includes $80 million for the continued activation of Thomson prison.
The federal government bought the Thomson prison, a former state facility in 2012, three years after the Obama administration floated the idea of housing foreign detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The detainees idea died, but the administration went ahead with the purchase, saying that it would relieve overcrowding in the federal prison system.