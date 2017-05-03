During Apple's second quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook has blamed the company’s failure to meet Wall Street’s expectations for iPhone 7 sales on rumors about the next iPhone.
"We're seeing what we believe to be a pause in purchases of iPhone, which we believe is due to the earlier and much more frequent reports about future iPhones," Cook said during the company's second-quarter earnings call with analysts on Tuesday. "That part is clearly going on. ... We are seeing that in full transparency."
During the recent March quarter, Apple sold 50.7 million iPhones, representing a rather modest drop from the 51.9 million units Apple sold in the same quarter a year ago.
The new models, which will mark the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, are slated for release in September or October.