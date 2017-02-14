SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Times-Shamrock Communications is offering buyouts to employees at three of its daily newspapers in northeastern Pennsylvania.
The company says it needs to streamline operations due to a drop in ad revenues and print subscribers.
The company extended the buyout offer this week to employees with at least 15 years of service at The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, and the Republican Herald in Pottsville.
Times-Shamrock says Times-Tribune employs 270 and the two other papers about 70 each.
The company is not saying how many positions it wants to cut, but that layoffs will also occur if needed.
Employees were notified Monday of the buyout offer.