FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — TJX's fiscal fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' estimates, bolstered by strong sales during the holiday season.
The parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores earned $677.9 million, or $1.03 per share, for the period ended Jan. 28. That compares with $666.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
The performance beat the $1 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.
The clothing and home decor company's revenue climbed to $9.47 billion from $8.96 billion, meeting forecasts of analysts polled by Zacks.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, rose 3 percent. This figure excludes results from stores recently opened or closed.
For the year, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company reported an adjusted profit of $3.53 per share on revenue of $33.18 billion.
TJX said that it will increase its quarterly dividend by 20 percent and plans a stock buyback between approximately $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion during the fiscal year ending Feb. 3, 2018.
For the fiscal year ending Feb. 3, 2018, TJX Cos. expects full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $3.69 to $3.78 per share. The company foresees earnings between 76 cents and 78 cents per share for fiscal 2018's first quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predict full-year earnings of $3.79 per share and first-quarter earnings of 81 cents per share.
Shares gained a penny to $76.25 in Wednesday morning trading.
