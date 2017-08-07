'Top Chef' host testifies about confrontation with Teamster

FILE - In this March 8, 2016 file photo, Padma Lakshmi participates in a speaker series at AOL Studios in New York to discuss the upcoming finale of "Top Chef." Lakshmi, could testify as soon as Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in a federal court trial in Boston where four Teamsters are accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the reality TV show when it was filming in nearby Milton, Mass., in June 2014. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)