WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Education Department official in charge of managing federal student aid has resigned ahead of a House hearing, the government said Wednesday.
James Runcie submitted his resignation late Tuesday, the Education Department said in a statement. No details were given.
Runcie was chief operating officer for federal student aid and an Obama administration holdover. He had been scheduled to testify at a congressional hearing Thursday. The hearing was going to focus on payment irregularities within the financial aid program.
Runcie said in a statement that he was resigning because he was not seeing eye to eye with his new bosses.
"Successfully leading and managing a large, complex organization in the public sector requires alignment on governance and mission between operational leaders and political ones," Runcie said. "Simply put, I submitted my resignation late yesterday because that alignment no longer exists."
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, says it was disappointing that "Runcie would rather resign than testify." He says under Runcie's leadership at the department, "federal student aid systems are less secure, performance has suffered and improper payments have increased.
His resignation comes as the Trump administration is proposing in its 2018 budget reductions in federal financial aid programs.