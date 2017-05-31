Looking to pursue a passion for technology or engineering? These five schools have been ranked the best in the United States, according to Forbes.
University of California, Berkeley — ranked No. 5. Claims many ground-breaking researchers as faculty, like the group of engineers who pioneered Silicon Valley.
Princeton University — ranked No. 4. Home to 19 members of the National Academy of Engineers and houses two state-of-the-art facilities designed for research in the 21st century.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — ranked No. 3. Is a leader in modern computer technology and continues to conduct important research in many fields.
Stanford University — ranked No. 2. Hosted part of the early network that would become the foundation for the Internet. Notable tech-affiliated alumni ventures include Instagram and Netflix.
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) — ranked No. 1. Scientific, engineering and technological contributions have received Nobel prizes, and NASA offers the school grants.