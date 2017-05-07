JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska salmon hatchery honored its founder's wishes by adding two totem poles.
Douglas Island Pink and Chum in Juneau held a Saturday ceremony, The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2qGb1fa ).
The poles honor the raven and eagle clans of the Tlingit in southeast Alaska.
Gov. Bill Walker and clan elders gave speeches at the event.
The poles were made by Tlingit carver Reggie Peterson, who was born in Juneau.
The poles were part of founder Ladd Macaulay's vision for the hatchery 25 years ago, Douglas Island Pink and Chum Executive Director Eric Prestegard said. Macaulay died in a car crash in 2000.
"It sort of represents the two clans and the different houses within the clans," Prestegard said. "A lot of times, a totem will tell a story or it's a healing pole for something or a thank-you pole. This is to represent all the different folks in the different houses within the Native community around Southeast."
Macaulay Salmon Hatchery was built in 1990.
The poles were placed in the hatchery's alcove where they can be seen from the road.
