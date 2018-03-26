6th Avenue town homes at a glance

Project: 22 town homes to be built in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue, Moline.

Developer: Illinois Domus, a subsidiary of Landmark Properties, owned by Jim Thomson.

About the name: Domus was the type of house in ancient Rome that was occupied by the upper class and some wealthy freedmen. A Roman domus was limited in size by the confines of city walls, so the rich could not build their homes out, and instead built up.

Investment: $9 million

Completion: Leasing is expected to begin in the fall.

Particulars: The three-story town homes will be atop a two-car garage on the first floor. Each will have three bedrooms and two baths. The units will be built back-to-back. Entrance to the property will be off 13th and 14th streets and from the rear alley.

Construction team: Big Dog Construction, Davenport; IMEG, Rock Island