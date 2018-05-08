TownNews.com, a digital technology company in Moline, has received the 2018 Digital Innovation Award for Best R&D Partner by the Local Media Association, or LMA.
The award honors a partner that has been vital in helping local media drive new digital revenue or create efficiencies.
"Driving innovation that delivers tangible results for our local media customers is our top priority," said Brad Ward, CEO of TownNews.com. "It's a credit to our great, hard-working team that so many LMA members chose to nominate us."
Winners of the LMA awards were selected by the faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
TownNews.com was founded in 1989 as the International Newspaper Network to help community newspapers with developing technology. Today, its majority owner is Davenport-based publisher Lee Enterprises.
TownNews.com provides more than 1,700 newspaper, broadcast, magazine and web-native publications with web, print, mobile and social media products. Its solutions include add-ons for data management, content exchange, over-the-top (OTT) video, business directory and more.