WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.6 million.
The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $67.8 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $479.6 million.
Trex shares have increased slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Keywords: Trex, Earnings Report