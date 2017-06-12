TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Members of two Native American tribes want work on a new Rhode Island casino stopped until a more thorough search for possible tribal burial grounds is conducted.
A lawyer for some members of the Pocasset and Pokanoket tribes told the Newport Daily News that ground-penetrating radar should be used at the site of the planned casino in Tiverton, near the Massachusetts border.
A spokeswoman for Twin River, the company building the casino, says they've already done archaeological work and have found no evidence of burials.
The tribes' lawyer says if any burial sites were to be located, they would likely relocate them. He says he hopes to avoid taking legal action but will go to court if they can't reach an agreement on a more thorough survey.
