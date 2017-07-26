FILE - In this Thursday, March 10, 2005, file photo, Randal Quarles, U.S. assistant secretary of Treasury, speaks to journalists in Tokyo. Quarles, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Federal Reserve's vice chair for bank supervision, would likely favor reducing the capital banks must hold, easing the burden on community banks and allowing firms to do speculative trading. Quarles will likely win a Senate committee’s approval Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)