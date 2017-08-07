Trump company applies for casino trademark in Macau

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, some of the Trump trademarks approved by the Chinese government are displayed on the trademark office's website in Beijing. A Trump Organization company applied for four new trademarks, including one for casinos, in the Asian gambling hub of Macau, where casino licenses come up for renewal beginning in 2020. The new filings are likely to stoke speculation over what ambitions the Trump family business may have in the world's largest gambling market, though trademarks can also be used to simply protect against misappropriation of a brand. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)