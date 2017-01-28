Despite Iowa and Illinois farmer setting corn and soybean production records in the 2016 harvest, as well as having a healthy supply of product sitting in the bins, prices to farmers have not plummeted.
Farmers and agricultural experts say demand for the Corn Belt’s products have been high and steady, but that it may have something to do with what they are calling a “Trump effect,” referring to the new U.S. president.
Corn remains respectable with new corn selling at River Gulf Grain in Bettendorf at $3.48 a bushel while the river open stood at $3.59 per bushel. New crop soybeans were $10.13 per bushel while river open was $10.21.
There was a point in 2016 when corn prices dipped below $3 a bushel.
“A lot of that is coming from the export markets,” said Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension in Muscatine. “We think there might be a bit of a ‘Trump effect’ there. He’s talked about tickling with some of the trade deals, saying that our trade deals are lousy. Well, farmers are beneficiaries of those trade deals.”
Schmitt said that countries with which the U.S. trades agricultural products are wondering what types of trade deals Trump and his nominee for Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, will demand.
On the other hand, Trump has selected Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as ambassador to China, the nation’s biggest trading partner, he said.
“Branstad has a 30-year relationship with the president of China,” Schmitt said. “It was big news over there that Branstad was the pick.”
That’s an advantage for farmers, he said.
“If you’re going into tough negotiations with the other party, and you have someone from an exporting state, he’s not going to screw around and make a bad deal for agriculture,” Schmitt said.
Ryan Drollette, a farm management specialist with Iowa State University, said that corn exports are well above the export numbers for the past two years. Both exports of corn and soybeans are above the levels they were last year at this time.
In corn, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Peru and Columbia all have increase their purchases of corn from U.S. growers, as have China, Japan, Indonesia and the European Union, Drollette said. All those countries, except Mexico, also have increased their purchases of soybeans from American growers, he added. Mexico has cut back on its imports of soybeans.
It seems the U.S. trading partners are stocking up their bins so they can ride out any waves the Trump administration may make, he said.
A good reason behind this thought is that the dollar is at its highest point in about 10 years, Drollette said. Usually a strong dollar dampens demand for U.S. products because it makes those products more expensive. But that’s not happening yet in terms of corn and soybean sales.
“They’re thinking that, ‘We don’t know what the heck this administration is going to do, so even while it may be a little more expensive let’s get what we can before something happens,’” Drollette said.
There’s also demand in this country for corn and soybeans in terms of feed for livestock, food for human consumption, and ethanol for fuel, he added.
Of course, it's not all Trump.
Taylor Ridge, Illinois, farmer Tom Mueller added that there are some issues with the soybean crop in Argentina and Brazil, which has done its part to keep soybean prices up.
Additionally, China’s way of subsidizing corn has led to more of its farmers growing the crop, Mueller added. “China can’t get its farmers to raise soybeans because the Chinese farmers get more money for corn,” he said. “That has really helped our demand for soybeans.”
At some point, though, the wave will crest and fall, Drollette said. With the level of U.S. production and the stocks in the bins, once America’s trading partners fill their bins or the Trump administration decides to leave farm trade contracts alone, demand will fall, and so will the prices.