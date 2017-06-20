WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A textile company in Turkey plans to reopen an old textile mile in North Carolina, creating up to 260 jobs over three years.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office said in a statement Monday that HPFabrics Inc. has agreed to set up an operation in Winston-Salem.
The state and Winston-Salem City Council have approved tax incentives for the project.
HPFabrics president Rafet Tukek told Winston-Salem development officials the company would spend nearly $4 million to upgrade a closed textile plant in the city. He says the manufacturing plant will strengthen trade between the United States and Turkey.
The company was formed earlier this year.
Tukek told Winston-Salem economic development officials the average annual salary for the local jobs would be about $30,000, plus benefits.