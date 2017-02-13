U.S. Bank said it has provided more than $90,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in the Quad-Cities in 2016 and will continue its support this year through its Community Possible campaign.
The awards support the three core pillars of the Community Possible corporate social responsibility platform: Work, Home and Play. The local grants, awarded through the U.S. Bank Foundation, were among a total of $26.2 million distributed across the bank's 25-state footprint.
"Work, Home and Play are the building blocks that make our country great: a stable job, a home to call your own and a community connected through the arts, recreation and play," said Ken Koupal, regional president for U.S. Bank, Quad Cities. "We’re proud to help hundreds of organizations strengthen local communities across the country and look forward to continuing to make Community Possible in 2017 and beyond."
This year, U.S. Bank will provide grants in the areas of Work, Home and Play through three different grant cycles. Here's a closer look:
- Its Work grants support programs and organizations that help small business thrive, people succeed in the workforce, provide pathways to higher education, and gain greater financial literacy. The 2017 application period is April 1-May 31.
- With its Home grants, U.S. Bank supports the belief that a stable, healthy home environment assists children and families to thrive. Its Home grants aid efforts that connect people with sustainable housing opportunities. The 2017 application period is July 1-Aug. 31.
- With its Play grants, U.S. Bank invests in community programming that supports access to the arts, arts education and learning in low and moderate-income communities. The 2017 application period opened Feb. 1 and runs through March 15.
for more information, go to www.usbank.com.