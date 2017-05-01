With mortgage rates still hovering at historic lows, perhaps tempting impulsive consumers into buying a home too early, the free-credit-score website WalletHub today released its 2017 Home Overleverage Report.
In order to determine where homeowners have the most unsustainable mortgage debts, WalletHub’s analysts compared the median mortgage debt to the median income and median home value in more than 2,500 U.S. cities.
Key Stats
- East St. Louis, Ill., has the lowest mortgage debt-to-income ratio, 199 percent, which is 10.1 times lower than in San Luis Obispo, Calif., the city with the highest at 2,014 percent.
- Naples, Fla., has the lowest mortgage debt-to-house value ratio, 25 percent, which is 8.6 times lower than in Brooksville, Fla., the city with the highest at 214 percent.
- East St. Louis, Ill., has the lowest median mortgage debt, $36,488, which is 18.8 times lowest than in Beverly Hills, Calif., the city with the highest at $684,426.
- Scarsdale, N.Y., has the highest median income, $104,234, which is 10.4 times higher than in Ithaca, N.Y., the city with the lowest at $10,069.
Most Overleveraged Cities
San Luis Obispo, CA
Williamsburg, VA
Brooksville, FL
Bay Point, CA
Willis, TX
McKees Rocks, PA
Ellensburg, WA
Dumfries, VA
North Fort Myers, FL
Kailua, HI
New Port Richey, FL
Beaver Falls, PA
Richmond, TX
Santa Cruz, CA
Reading, PA
Provo, UT
Morgantown, WV
Watsonville, CA
West Chester, PA
College Station, TX
Least Overleveraged Cities
Moline, IL
East Chicago, IN
Dodge City, KS
Los Altos, CA
West Mifflin, PA
Gahanna, OH
Tonawanda, NY
Friendswood, TX
Powell, OH
Pittsford, NY
East St. Louis, IL
Cupertino, CA
Dublin, OH
Port Richey, FL
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Scarsdale, NY
Homosassa, FL
Naples, FL
Bronxville, NY
Decatur, GA
WalletHub’s Mortgage Payment Calculator can also help to determine an affordable monthly mortgage payment and realistic payoff timeline.