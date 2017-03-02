BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Uber is expanding its service in North Dakota.
The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company says it's expanding to Bismarck and Grand Forks, starting at noon Thursday. Uber already operates in Fargo.
Last week Lyft, the nation's second-largest mobile application-based ride-share company, started operations in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mxl1Wr ) reports Carrol Chang, general manager of Uber in North Dakota, says the company knows North Dakota "has been calling out for ride-sharing."
