PITTSBURGH (AP) — UberEATS and McDonald's are beginning food delivery from 44 of the fast-food chain's Pittsburgh-area restaurants.
The companies ran a pilot program testing the McDonald's home deliveries at more than 200 Florida restaurants in January and have since expanded to other areas including Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Columbus Ohio.
UberEATS and McDonald's say the service, which began Monday in Pittsburgh, will be available from more than 3,500 McDonald's nationwide by the end of the month.
Customers can order McDonald's items using the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com.