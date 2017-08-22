UFC gets aggressive with technology to enhance its fights

File- This July 8, 2017, file photo shows Daniel Omielanczuk, left, hitting Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 213, in Las Vegas. The UFC is set to use a technology platform that could enhance the way fans watch fights. The world's leading mixed martial arts promotion has reached a partnership with Heed. The joint venture between WME-IMG and AGT International wants to change the way fans connect with sports at home or at a live event through sensor-measured data.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)