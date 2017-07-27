FILE - This is a Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 file photo of Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd as she addresses delegates during a speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the ICC, in Birmingham, England. The British government has ordered an assessment of the contribution of European Union citizens to the economy, as the U.K. ponders how to structure its immigration system after leaving the bloc. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Thursday July 27, 2017 that the government needs "the most accurate picture possible of the extent to which the U.K. economy uses EU labor." She has asked an independent group, the Migration Advisory Committee, to conduct the study. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira/File)