Undertaker or caretaker? Trump's shifting health law role

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Republicans have been unable to advance a health care bill in Congress, so what's next? President Donald Trump's administration now may find itself in an awkward role as caretaker of the Affordable Care Act, a law that he's still promising to repeal and replace. The Constitution says presidents "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed." That doesn't seem to leave much choice for Trump, even if he considers the law to be "a disaster." Democrats say they fear "sabotage." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)