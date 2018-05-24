Thanks, in part, to the addition of 2,700 jobs, unemployment fell again last month in the Quad-Cities.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the area's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in April, down from 4.2 percent in March, and 4.1 percent in April 2017. Spokesman Bob Gough said all of Illinois' metropolitan areas saw year-to-year declines in unemployment.
According to the monthly report, Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the Quad-Cities seeing the third largest increase, of 1.5 percent, or more than 2,700 jobs.
"When you look at the overall area of Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, professional business services saw huge increases of 2,000 of those jobs," Gough said. "Leisure-hospitality had increases as well. We are at the point right now where, if you want a job, I think jobs are out there available."
In the Quad-City region, there were more than 700 leisure-hospitality jobs and more than 600 manufacturing jobs. The greatest losses were in the number of retail trade and construction jobs.
The last time the area's April jobless rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2000, when it was 3.3 percent, according to the report. Last month, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 6,700.
The metro areas with the lowest unemployment rate for April were Bloomington, at 3.1 percent, plus Champaign-Urbana and Springfield, both with 3.2 percent. The highest was Danville with 4.8 percent.
The unemployment rate identifies those out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.
April jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
- Scott County: 2.9 percent, down from 3.7 percent in April 2017.
- Rock Island County: 4 percent, down from 4.4 percent.
- Henry County: 3.8 percent, down from 4.4 percent.
- Mercer County: 4.1 percent, down from 4.4 percent.
- Whiteside County: 3.5 percent, down from 4.2 percent.
- Rock Island city: 4 percent, down from 4.5 percent.
- Moline city: 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent.