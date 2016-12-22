MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A union representing 950 service workers at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown has issued a 10-day notice that it plans to strike unless a tentative contract settlement is reached.
The Dominion Post (http://bit.ly/2he7eAq ) reports the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 814 issued the strike notice to WVU Hospitals on Thursday.
The union's contract expires Dec. 31. Union local business manager Chris Cordwell says union workers will strike at noon Jan. 1 if a settlement isn't reached.
Cordwell says the union is balking at a proposal by WVU Hospitals that includes benefit cuts and increases in insurance premiums and deductibles.
In a statement, WVU Hospitals says its proposal is "very fair" and would keep workers "at the highest levels" of compensation and benefits compared with other state hospitals.
