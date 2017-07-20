FILE - In this June 6, 2014, file photo, a train operator, left, dismounts a Union Pacific locomotive, while another operator climbs up, at a rail yard in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Union Pacific Corp. reports financial results Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

Union Pacific shares have climbed 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 10 percent. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

