SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.
The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $131.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $486.6 million.
United Insurance shares have risen slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIHC
