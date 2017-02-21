SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $131.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $486.6 million.

United Insurance shares have risen slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.

