AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Army National Guard officer returning home after nearly two years deployed to Afghanistan says he had to pay United Airlines $200 because his military bag was overweight.

KTBC-TV in Austin reports 1st Lt. John Rader of Kyle had a duffel just over the 70-pound military bag weight limit, for no charges, to take a United flight Monday from El Paso.

Rader had a layover in Houston before arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

United, in a statement Thursday, said the charge would be refunded to Rader as a goodwill gesture. The carrier says military personnel are allowed to check five bags, weighing up to 70 pounds apiece, for free.

Rader's bag had a Kevlar vest, two helmets and boots. He didn't have another bag with him to transfer items.

___

Information from: KTBC-TV, http://www.myfoxaustin.com

