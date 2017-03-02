Against economic challenges in the region and distractions on a national front, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area still succeeded in raising $8.3 million to help the community.
United Way announced Thursday that its 2016 campaign was just short of its $8.5 million goal. It was a feat applauded by the agency's leadership and the campaign's volunteer co-chairs.
"The community stepped up and did a great job," said Scott Crane, United Way's president. "The volunteers stepped up and did a great job."
But he said the results amounted to 98 percent of goal.
"We're pleased with the amount," he said.
According to Crane, continued economic challenges in the Quad-Cities, including layoffs, "certainly impacts the number of people working, but also causes a level of uncertainty. So people get careful with their discretionary income."
The agency also thinks the negative tone of the nation's presidential race hindered United Way's efforts to get its message out, he said.
"We knew this would be a stretch goal, but we wanted to step up to the challenge," said Bryan Dixon, the campaign co-chair and CEO of RK Dixon, Davenport.
Co-chair Jim Nelson, president and chief operating officer of Parr Instrument Co., Moline, added that the community's generosity continues to amaze him.
"Thank you to every single person who pledged their support to United Way to make our community stronger," he said.
Last year, United Way raised $9.045 million in the 2015 campaign, surpassing its $8.75 million goal.
Among the campaign's major successes was the Women's Leadership Council's efforts, which raised $473,000 toward the goal. The council raised funds separately for its Born Learning initiative as well as added 49 new charter members to its organization, which moved it closer to its $2.2 million goal.
To date, the council has raised $1.6 million for Born Learning, a program that focuses on the fact that a parent is a child's first and best teacher. Through Born Learning Academies and a calendar and text campaign, the effort is helping turn everyday activities into teaching moments.
Crane said 2017 will see United Way change the method of how it invests its dollars. After a three-year analysis of community needs, United Way sought funding proposals from community organizations to achieve eight measurable outcomes in the areas of education, income and health.
"The goal is to really move the needle on these issues," Crane said, adding that the agency received more funding proposals than ever before. Of 80 proposals, 40 were from existing agency partners and 40 were from new organizations that United Way had not partnered with before, he said.
Campaign funds will help support the plan. The applications are being reviewed by volunteers, who will make recommendations to United Way's board of directors. Funding decisions will be announced in May.
"We've spent years listening to our donors and look forward to offering them the measurable results they seek ...," said Dixon, who will co-chair the 2017 campaign.
Crane said the funding requests "far exceed our ability to fund." But he added, "It's not enough to be good stewards of the money. We have to see results. Donors want to see how are we making a difference in the community."