INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The United Way of Central Indiana is naming a former business executive as its new Chief Community Impact Officer.
Juan "Kiko" Suarez will lead a 24-member team overseeing services the nonprofit provides. That includes United Way's involvement in the early education programs, a network of 12 sites offering family services and a grant program for low income parents.
Suarez holds business degrees from Oxford International University and Theseus Business School in France. He previously was a public affairs and communications executive for NextPhase Wireless and building materials company CEMEX.
He starts at the nonprofit on Aug. 14.