INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The United Way of Central Indiana is naming a former business executive as its new Chief Community Impact Officer.

Juan "Kiko" Suarez will lead a 24-member team overseeing services the nonprofit provides. That includes United Way's involvement in the early education programs, a network of 12 sites offering family services and a grant program for low income parents.

Suarez holds business degrees from Oxford International University and Theseus Business School in France. He previously was a public affairs and communications executive for NextPhase Wireless and building materials company CEMEX.

He starts at the nonprofit on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

