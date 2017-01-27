Uniti Fiber at a glance

What: Uniti Fiber is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators, and Ethernet, Wavelengths and Dark Fiber for telecom carriers and enterprises.

Headquarters: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Employees: 187

Owner: It is a division of Communications Sales and Leading, Inc., or CS&L, a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust. CS&L trades on the NASDAQ under CSAL.

Founded: Uniti Fiber was created in August 2016 after CS&L acquired Tower Cloud Inc. and PEG Bandwidth and combined them into a new brand.

Reach: Uniti Fiber's network spans 590,000 fiber strand miles and connects over 5,200 customer locations with local access to 2,600 municipalities and dozens of utilities.

More information: www.unitifiber.com