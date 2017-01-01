DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — A leading U.S. producer of private-label ice cream and novelty products has completed a $4 million expansion to increase production at its plant in western New York.
The expansion at the Fieldbrook Farms facility in Dunkirk will allow the company to add 61 full-time jobs and retain 586 others.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Fieldbrook has more than 30 production lines at the plant, which is capable of producing over 120 million dozen frozen novelties and 25 million gallons of ice cream annually. Its products are distributed to all 50 states, Canada, and Latin America.
The company received state tax credits of $400,000 to help fund the expansion.