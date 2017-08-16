NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $2.94 to $19.76

The clothing and accessories retailer had a better second quarter than Wall Street expected.

Target Corp., up $1.96 to $56.31

The company raised its annual estimates after it did better than analysts expected in the second quarter.

Progressive Corp., up $1.12 to $48.71

The insurance company reported a 19 percent increase in premiums written in July.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.76 to $62.14

The scientific instrument maker beat analysts' estimates in the second quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc., down $4.92 to $101.59

The payment processing company reported greater fourth-quarter revenue than analysts had anticipated.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down 37 cents to $57.50

The company reported disappointing results from a study of its cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $1.11 to $43.77

Energy companies lagged the rest of the market Wednesday as oil prices wobbled.

Neff Corp., down $1.60 to $24.55

H&E Equipment Services said it won't raise its offer for the equipment rental company.

